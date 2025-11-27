Premier League title race could be blown wide open when Arsenal and Chelsea clash

The top of the table clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday has the potential to blow the Premier League…

The top of the table clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday has the potential to blow the Premier League title race wide open.

Alternatively, it could leave it in danger of turning into a procession.

Arsenal, six points clear at the top, heads to Stamford Bridge on a wave of optimism and a growing belief it will end its long wait for a first league title since 2004. With a squad regarded as possibly the strongest in Europe, Mikel Arteta’s team is undefeated in 16 games in all competitions, with 14 wins on that run.

After three straight years as runner up, it feels like Arsenal’s time has come and Wednesday’s demolition of European powerhouse Bayern Munich was further evidence of its credentials to win the biggest prizes, not only the title but perhaps the Champions League as well.

With defending champion Liverpool in freefall and Manchester City also off the pace, it could be Arsenal’s title to lose.

The closest challenger is second-place Chelsea, winner of the Club World Cup in July and with a squad that cost more than $1 billion. But it is possibly ahead of the curve in terms of mounting a serious title charge.

Coach Enzo Maresca is only in his second season in the Premier League and has a squad packed with inexperience, but Chelsea produced its standout performance of the campaign to beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The clash with Arsenal will be the sternest test yet of its title credentials.

Key matchups

While Chelsea vs. Arsenal is the biggest match of the weekend, there are key clashes elsewhere for teams hoping to stay in touch at the top.

City can temporarily move up to second with a win against Leeds while Liverpool, on the back of six losses in seven in the league, is at West Ham.

Players to watch

Brazil forward Estevao has quickly established himself at Chelsea and has been one of the most exciting players this season, with nine goals in his last 13 games for club and country. That included his outstanding strike against Barcelona this week and his late winner against Liverpool last month.

Out of action

Hugo Ekitike was substituted in Liverpool’s game against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday because of a back complaint.

Matheus Cunha missed Manchester United’s defeat against Everton because of what was described as a knock in training. Benjamin Sesko is out with a knee injury.

Leandro Trossard limped off in the first half of Arsenal’s game against Bayern, with Arteta saying afterwards he did not know the extent of the injury.

Off the field

Liverpool’s title defense is at crisis point, with growing scrutiny on coach Arne Slot after a run of nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions.

Slot said he was still “feeling safe” after the latest loss, but it is clear he needs to turn Liverpool’s form around after its damaging run.

The pressure could mount further if Liverpool slips up again at an upwardly mobile West Ham.

