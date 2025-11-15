Predators win in OT over Penguins, snap five-game skid

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored 44 seconds into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored 44 seconds into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in the opening game of the NHL’s Global Series in the Swedish capital.

Stamkos’ fourth goal of the season helped the Predators snap a five-game skid.

Nashville pulled goaltender Juuse Saros for an extra attacker and Swedish star Filip Forsberg thrilled the packed Avicii Arena by tying the game at 1-all with 1:10 remaining in the third period, beating Pittsburgh goaltender Arturs Silovs with a high backhand shot that forced overtime.

The Predators arrived in Europe with hopes the trip could help them turn the season around. Nashville outshot the Penguins 30-17 and improved to 6-9-4.

Saros made 16 saves and defenseman Brady Skjei assisted on the winning goal.

Evgeni Malkin broke the scoreless deadlock with 6:11 remaining in the middle period for the Penguins after the puck he sent from behind the goal toward Saros ended up in the net.

HURRICANES 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 4:29 into overtime to give Carolina a win over Vancouver.

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist, and Taylor Hall also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won six of their last eight games. Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves to help Carolina improve to 4-0 in overtime.

Conor Garland, Max Sasson, Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which has lost three straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 34 shots.

Hall tied it 3-3 at 6:26 of the third period. Gostisbehere pulled Lankinen out of the crease and then fed Hall for an easy finish.

FLYERS 6, BLUES 5, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist in regulation, then got the only score in the shootout to give Philadelphia a win against St. Louis.

Christian Dvorak also had two goals and an assist, and Owen Tippett had a goal and three assists for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson finished with 12 saves as Philadelphia extended its point streak to 3-0-2 and improved to 6-2-2 in its last 10 games.

Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Faulk and Jimmy Holloway also scored for the Blues, who have a four-game point streak (2-0-2). Cam Fowler had two assists and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots.

After Thomas failed to score on the Blues’ first attempt ofhe tiebreaker, Zegras scored on the Flyers’ first try. Ersson then denied attempts by Snuggerud and Holloway to preserve the win.

The Flyers outshot the Blues 5-1 in the scoreless overtime.

ISLANDERS 3, MAMMOTH 2, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matthew Schaefer scored on a slap shot 2:08 into overtime and New York beat Utah for its third straight extra-time victory.

Jonathon Drouin and Emil Heineman also scored for the Islanders (10-6-2) in their fourth straight win, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists. David Rittich stopped 27 shots — including all 16 after the first period.

Schaefer, the 18-year-old defenseman selected No. 1 overall in this year’s NHL draft, has 15 points — most among NHL rookies.

Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka scored for the Mammoth in the Utah franchise’s 100th game. Karel Vejmelka had 18 saves.

The Mammoth are the best in the NHL in limiting shots on goal and they outshot the Islanders 29-21 as they dropped to 5-1-1 at home.

New York tied it 2-2 with 6:16 remaining when the puck went off Jonathon Drouin’s skate and was touched by Utah defenseman Nate Schmidt’s stick as it passed over the goal line. The goal was initially disallowed but reversed after video review.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.