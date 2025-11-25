Predators take losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Nashville Predators (6-12-4, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-9-1, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (6-12-4, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-9-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings after losing three in a row.

Detroit has a 13-9-1 record overall and an 8-4-1 record in home games. The Red Wings serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in NHL play.

Nashville has a 6-12-4 record overall and a 1-5-2 record on the road. The Predators have a 3-2-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has nine goals and seven assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.