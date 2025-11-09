Predators take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

Nashville Predators (5-8-4, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Monday, 7…

Nashville Predators (5-8-4, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators come into the matchup against the New York Rangers as losers of four straight games.

New York has gone 0-6-1 in home games and 7-7-2 overall. The Rangers have a 6-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has a 5-8-4 record overall and a 1-3-2 record in road games. The Predators have a 2-4-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has four goals and four assists for the Rangers. Taylor Raddysh has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Michael Bunting has four goals and five assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

