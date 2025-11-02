Pittsburgh visits Toronto in Eastern Conference action

Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Toronto has a 5-2-1 record in home games and a 6-5-1 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -1 scoring differential, with 43 total goals scored and 44 conceded.

Pittsburgh has an 8-3-2 record overall and a 5-2-1 record in road games. The Penguins have a 2-0-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has nine goals and seven assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.