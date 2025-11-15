Pittsburgh brings losing streak into matchup with Nashville

Nashville Predators (6-9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Sunday, 9 a.m. EST BETMGM…

Nashville Predators (6-9-4, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Sunday, 9 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -120, Predators +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into a matchup with the Nashville Predators after losing three straight games.

Pittsburgh has a 4-2-1 record at home and a 9-5-4 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 47 goals while scoring 58 for a +11 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 6-9-4 record overall and a 1-4-2 record in road games. The Predators have gone 3-4-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 11 goals and nine assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has six goals and seven assists for the Predators. Michael Bunting has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.