Pittsburgh and Seattle face off for out-of-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (10-5-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -118, Kraken -102; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has a 5-3-1 record at home and a 10-6-4 record overall. The Penguins have a +10 scoring differential, with 62 total goals scored and 52 allowed.

Seattle has a 4-4-2 record on the road and a 10-5-5 record overall. The Kraken have a 9-0-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has six goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and seven assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

