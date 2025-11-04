Pitcher Keegan Thompson and Reds agree to $1.3 million, one-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cincinnati Reds agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract that pays $1.3 million…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cincinnati Reds agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract that pays $1.3 million while in the major leagues and $350,000 while in the minors.

Thompson can earn a maximum of $100,000 in performance bonuses, with the opportunity in several categories to reach that level. He would get $10,000 each for 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70 games pitched; 25, 35, 45, 55, 65, 75, 100 and 120 innings; and six, eight, 10, 12 and 14 starts.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Thompson was 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts and 28 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A team in Iowa and became a free agent last month.

He pitched for the Cubs from 2021-24, going 17-11 with a 3.64 ERA in 23 starts and 81 relief appearances.

