Pistons take on the Pacers, aim for 13th straight win

Detroit Pistons (14-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to continue its 12-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 0-3 against division opponents. Indiana has a 0-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 17.4 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 4.4.

The Pacers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons are shooting 48.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 48.2% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 127-112 on Nov. 18, with Jalen Duren scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 108.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Pistons: 10-0, averaging 121.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

