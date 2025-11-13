Pistons host 76ers Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

Philadelphia 76ers (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Friday, 7:30…

Philadelphia 76ers (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Detroit went 44-38 overall, 29-23 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 40.2 bench points last season.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the 76ers 111-108 in their last matchup on Nov. 10. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (ankle), Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: day to day (hip), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Johni Broome: day to day (ankle), Dominick Barlow: day to day (elbow), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

