Pisa ends 34-year wait for Serie A victory

PISA, Italy (AP) — Idrissa Touré gave Pisa a 1-0 triumph over Cremonese on Friday that marked its first Serie A win in more than three decades.

Pisa returned to Serie A this season after an absence of 34 years. It last won a top-flight game in May 1991 when it beat Bari 1-0.

Pisa came into the match as one of three sides still to record a win, and it was the better side in the opening half.

However, Cremonese came close on several occasions in a busy second half before Touré headed home the winner from a Mattéo Tramini cross with 15 minutes left.

It was the first goal of the season for the German midfielder.

Pisa improved to 15th place. Cremonese was 10th, five points above it.

