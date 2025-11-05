Phoenix plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division games and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Clippers averaged 112.9 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 129-102 on Oct. 25, with James Harden scoring 30 points in the win.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring), Dillon Brooks: day to day (groin).

Clippers: Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.