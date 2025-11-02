Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is fined $50,000 for a lewd gesture during a game against Boston

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia center Joel Embiid $50,000 for making what the league determined to…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia center Joel Embiid $50,000 for making what the league determined to be a lewd gesture during a game against Boston on Friday night.

The fine was announced Sunday by James Jones, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

Embiid scored while getting fouled with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter against the Celtics, then made a chopping gesture toward his groin. Embiid has now been fined at least four times in the past for making the gesture — $75,000 in December 2024 (a game in which he made multiple gestures), $35,000 in October 2023 and $25,000 in January 2023.

Philadelphia lost Friday’s game, 109-108.

