Philadelphia faces Milwaukee on 3-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (8-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will aim to end its three-game road skid when the 76ers play Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The Bucks make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%). The 76ers average 118.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 118.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 24.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 31.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 21.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (groin).

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Adem Bona: day to day (ankle), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

