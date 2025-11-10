Philadelphia faces conference foe Boston

Boston Celtics (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8…

Boston Celtics (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Philadelphia in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall and 3-13 in Atlantic Division games last season. The 76ers averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 31.1 bench points last season.

Boston finished 61-21 overall, 14-2 in Atlantic Division play and 33-8 on the road a season ago. The Celtics averaged 7.2 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 109-108 on Oct. 31, with Jaylen Brown scoring 32 points in the win.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: out (knee), Dominick Barlow: out (elbow).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Xavier Tillman: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.