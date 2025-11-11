Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid out for game against Celtics due to right knee soreness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid sat out Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics due to right knee soreness.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid sat out Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics due to right knee soreness.

It was the fifth of the team’s 11 contests missed by the 2023 MVP, who is averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.

He was sidelined in the previous four games while recovering from left knee surgery.

The right knee soreness is new, and Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said there wasn’t a specific incident that could be pinpointed.

Nurse said after the game that tests revealed no structural issues with Embiid’s knee and that he was day-to-day.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.