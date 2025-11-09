Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at American — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Le Moyne at Lafayette — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Bucknell at Virginia — ACCNX
Pittsburgh at California — ACCN
Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACCN
Detroit at Philadelphia — FDSN Detroit, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — FDSN West, FDSN W San Diego, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
