Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

November 9, 2025, 8:00 AM

Pennsylvania at American — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Le Moyne at Lafayette — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Bucknell at Virginia — ACCNX

Pittsburgh at California — ACCN

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACCN

Detroit at Philadelphia — FDSN Detroit, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — FDSN West, FDSN W San Diego, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

