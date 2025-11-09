Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at American — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports Le Moyne at Lafayette — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo…

Pennsylvania at American — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Le Moyne at Lafayette — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Bucknell at Virginia — ACCNX

Pittsburgh at California — ACCN

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACCN

Detroit at Philadelphia — FDSN Detroit, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — FDSN West, FDSN W San Diego, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

