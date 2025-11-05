Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 1:00 AM

Valley Forge at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

St. Francis (PA) at TCU — TNT, truTV, TNT WEB

Lafayette at Rider — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

La Salle at Loyola Maryland — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Washington at Pittsburgh — Disney+, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports, Hulu

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up