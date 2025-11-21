Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Providence at Penn State — truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV Robert Morris at Pittsburgh — ACCNX Drexel at NJIT —…

Providence at Penn State — truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV

Robert Morris at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Drexel at NJIT — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

American at La Salle — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Temple at Villanova — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Princeton at Pennsylvania — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

St. Francis (PA) at Stonehill College — NEC Front Row

Tulane at Temple — ESPNU, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Seattle at Pittsburgh — KHN, KONG, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports, Prime Video (SEA)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.