Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 11:12 AM

Providence at Penn State — truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV

Robert Morris at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Drexel at NJIT — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

American at La Salle — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Temple at Villanova — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Princeton at Pennsylvania — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

St. Francis (PA) at Stonehill College — NEC Front Row

Tulane at Temple — ESPNU, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Seattle at Pittsburgh — KHN, KONG, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports, Prime Video (SEA)

