Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 11:07 AM

Robert Morris at St. Bonaventure — YES, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at UCF — ESPN2, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Saint Joseph’s at UNLV — FOX 5 Vegas, SSSEN, Fubo Sports

Lafayette at Wagner — NEC Front Row

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — FDSN Wisconsin, NBCS Philadelphia +, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

