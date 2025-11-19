Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Robert Morris at St. Bonaventure — YES, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Pittsburgh at UCF — ESPN2, ESPN app, Fubo Sports
Saint Joseph’s at UNLV — FOX 5 Vegas, SSSEN, Fubo Sports
Lafayette at Wagner — NEC Front Row
Philadelphia at Milwaukee — FDSN Wisconsin, NBCS Philadelphia +, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
