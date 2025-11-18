Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 11:14 AM

Harvard at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Villanova at La Salle — CBSSN, Fubo Sports

Loyola Maryland at Duquesne — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Drexel at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Toronto at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports, NBA League Pass

Sports
