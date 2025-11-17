Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

St. Francis (PA) at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports NJIT at Drexel — NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports…

St. Francis (PA) at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

NJIT at Drexel — NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports

Le Moyne at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Temple at Richmond — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Duquesne at Robert Morris — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Norfolk State at Pennsylvania — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

West Chester at La Salle — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.