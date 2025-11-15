Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Scranton at Pittsburgh — ACCNX Bucknell at Youngstown State — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports Villanova at James Madison…

Scranton at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Bucknell at Youngstown State — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Villanova at James Madison — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Penn State at Saint Joseph’s — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

St. Francis (PA) at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, NFL+, Paramount+

Nashville at Pittsburgh — FDSN South, FDSN South TN Nash., NHLN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

