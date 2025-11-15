Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Scranton at Pittsburgh — ACCNX
Bucknell at Youngstown State — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Villanova at James Madison — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Penn State at Saint Joseph’s — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
St. Francis (PA) at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, NFL+, Paramount+
Nashville at Pittsburgh — FDSN South, FDSN South TN Nash., NHLN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports
