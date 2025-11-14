Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Penn State at La Salle — Peacock Syracuse at Drexel — Peacock Vermont at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select,…

Penn State at La Salle — Peacock

Syracuse at Drexel — Peacock

Vermont at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Pennsylvania at Hofstra — MSGSN, Fubo Sports

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ABC, ACCN, ESPN3, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Pennsylvania at Harvard — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Central Connecticut at Duquesne — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst — NEC Front Row

Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN app, ESPN Select

Penn State at Michigan State — CBS, CBS Los Angeles, WBZ-TV, WIVB 4, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, Paramount+

RIT at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.