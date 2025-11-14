Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Penn State at La Salle — Peacock
Syracuse at Drexel — Peacock
Vermont at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Pennsylvania at Hofstra — MSGSN, Fubo Sports
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ABC, ACCN, ESPN3, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select
Pennsylvania at Harvard — ESPN app, ESPN Select
Central Connecticut at Duquesne — ESPN app, ESPN Select
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst — NEC Front Row
Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN app, ESPN Select
Penn State at Michigan State — CBS, CBS Los Angeles, WBZ-TV, WIVB 4, WUSA 9, Fubo Sports, Paramount+
RIT at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports
