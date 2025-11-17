Penguins blank Predators 4-0 as Crosby and Malkin power Global Series split

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored a little over two minutes apart in the first period to…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored a little over two minutes apart in the first period to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Sunday to split their NHL’s Global Series in Sweden’s capital.

The Penguins bounced back from a 2-1 loss to the Predators in the opener of the two-game series on Friday and snapped a three-game skid. Rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov stopped 21 shots for his first victory in his second NHL start.

After Parker Wotherspoon put the Penguins up 1-0, Malkin doubled the lead 8:08 in when his pass from behind the goal line was deflected into the net by Nashville defenseman Nicolas Hague. The 39-year-old Malkin scored his team’s only goal Friday.

Malkin and Crosby lead Pittsburgh in scoring. Malkin has 23 points and Crosby 21.

Crosby, 38, one-timed a shot from the left circle past the midway point of the first to make it 3-0, scoring his 12th goal of the season and 637th of his career. Blake Lizotte finished it off with an empty netter with 2:48 left.

CANUCKS 6, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood, Linus Karlsson and Drew O’Connor scored in a 1:40 span in Vancouver’s five-goal third period and the Canucks overcame an early deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Sherwood tied it at 2 on a power play at 4:11, with his shot deflecting in off Lightning defender J.J. Moser’s skate. Sherwood has 12 goals this season.

Karlsson put the Canucks ahead at 4:54 with a backhander, and O’Connor added his fifth of the season at 5:51 on a tip. Mackenzie MacEachern scored his first of the season with 6:08 remaining, and Marcus Pettersson added his first of the season into an empty net with 3:03 to go.

WILD 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored on a one-timer from the right side on a power play at 4:50 of overtime to give Minnesota a victory over Vegas.

With Shea Theodore off for hooking Matt Boldy near center ice on a call that angered Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy, Kaprizov took a feed from Mats Zuccarello and beat Carl Lindbom between the pads for his 11th goal of the season.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Yakov Trenin also scored and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves to help Minnesota win for the fourth time in five games. On Saturday night, backup goalie Jesper Wallstedt had his second straight 2-0 victory in a home win over Anaheim.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Reilly Smith had power-play goals for Vegas, with Smith tying it at 2 at 6:35 of the third with a wrist shot from top of left circle. Lindbom stopped 24 shots.

RED WINGS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Detroit beat New York.

Alex DeBrincat also scored and Cam Talbot had 18 saves as Detroit rebounded from a 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo at home on Saturday.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game winning streak and fell to 1-7-1 at home to go along with their league-best 9-1-1 road mark. Jonathan Quick finished with 40 saves.

Raymond scored his fifth of the season with 3:47 remaining as he brought the puck into the offensive zone up the right side, skated around the back of the net and beat Quick from between the circles.

DeBrincat opened the scoring with his ninth on the power play at 9:30 of the second. Raymond and Patrick Kane had assists on the play, with Kane getting his 1,352nd point — one behind Guy Lafleur for 30th place on the all-time scoring list.

AVALANCHE 4, ISLANDERS 1

DENVER (AP) — Ross Colton and Victor Oloffson scored in a 1:19 span in the second period to help the streaking Colorado beat New York.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist and Martin Necas had an empty-netter for NHL-leading Colorado. The Avalanche have won six in a row to improve to 13-1-5. They have earned at least a point in nine straight games.

Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Avalanche while Nathan MacKinnon, the NHL scoring leader, was held without a point for the first time in 12 games.

