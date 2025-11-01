Patrick Vieira’s tenure as Genoa coach ends with the club in last place in Serie A

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Patrick Vieira’s tenure as Genoa coach ended Saturday with the club in last place and winless…

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Patrick Vieira’s tenure as Genoa coach ended Saturday with the club in last place and winless through nine rounds of the Serie A season.

While Genoa announced only that Vieira “is no longer the coach of the first team,” the Gazzetta dello Sport said that he resigned.

Roberto Murgita and Domenico Criscito were appointed as joint interim managers for Monday’s match at Sassuolo.

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France as a player, was hired a year ago to replace the fired Alberto Gilardino with Genoa one spot above the relegation zone. He led to Genoa to a 13th-place finish last season and had his contract extended for two more years.

But Genoa has lost six of its nine matches this season and was beaten 2-0 at home by promoted Cremona last weekend.

It’s the second coaching change in Serie A this week after Luciano Spalletti replaced the fired Igor Tudor at Juventus.

