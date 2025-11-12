Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Maple Leafs for 7th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice to move past 400 goals for his career, and added an assist, as…

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice to move past 400 goals for his career, and added an assist, as the Boston Bruins won their seventh consecutive game, 5-3 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm and Alex Steeves also scored for the Bruins while Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists.

Steven Lorentz had a short-handed goal for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three in a row. Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Toronto.

Pastrnak’s goal 49 seconds into the second period was the 400th of his career and gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead. He added a power-play goal at 9:48 of the third. He is the sixth player to score 400 or more goals in a Bruins jersey, and is now one goal behind fifth-place Rick Middleton.

Steeves’ goal was his first as a Bruin after four years in the Toronto organization.

High-scoring Toronto forward Auston Matthews did not return for the third period with a lower-body injury.

CAPITALS 4, HURRICANES 1

Jakob Chychrun scored his 100th career goal, Alex Ovechkin got his 901st into the empty net and Washington defeated Carolina.

Brandon Duhaime and Dylan Strome also scored, and Logan Thompson made 30 saves for the Capitals, who have won just two of their last eight. John Carlson added two assists to extend his points streak. He has two goals and four assists over four games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his third goal of the season, and Frederick Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes.

A scrum with 5 minutes left in the first period was sparked by Nic Dowd, who ran into Andersen while chasing the puck behind the net. It resulted in 18 minutes of penalties. There were 22 minutes of penalties in the feisty first period. The game settled down after the intermission, adding just 12 more penalty minutes over the final 40 minutes.

STARS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dallas scored three straight goals and Roope Hintz scored at 3:04 of overtime to beat Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark made a couple big saves but Hintz capped off the come-from-behind victory.

Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who outshot the Senators 16-6 in the third.

Trailing 2-1, the Stars came out pressing in the third and were rewarded on the power play when Robertson beat Ullmark glove side. Ullmark finished with 30 saves.

The Senators played the final 40 minutes without Thomas Chabot, who suffered an upper-body injury late in the first.

Ottawa generated a number of good chances but couldn’t get anything past Jake Oettinger, who stopped 27 shots, after the first period.

KINGS 5, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Edmundson and Quinton Byfield each had a goal and an assist as Los Angeles scored three quick goals in the second period to beat Montreal.

Joel Armia and Kevin Fiala also scored for Los Angeles (8-5-4), which won its second consecutive game on the road. Warren Foegele added an empty-net goal and Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots.

The Kings won their ninth straight game against Montreal dating to the 2021-22 season. It’s their longest active run against one opponent.

Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens (10-4-2). Lane Hutson, last season’s NHL Rookie of the Year, added an assist in his 100th game and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

Trailing 1-0 after Anderson’s one-timer with 46 seconds left in the first period, the Kings scored three goals in a span of 4:05 in the second.

BLUES 3, FLAMES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathan Walker scored the game-winning goal and Oskar Sundqvist added two assists, lifting St. Louis to a victory over Calgary.

The Blues improved to 6-8-3, good for 15 points. The Flames fell to 4-12-2, good for 10 points.

Jordan Binnington registered 38 saves in his fourth win in 12 games. Binnington had been pulled in the second period in his previous start against the Capitals giving up four goals on 15 shots, including Alex Ovechkin’s historic 900th career goal.

Dustin Wolf recorded 28 saves as he fell to 0-4-0 in his career against St. Louis.

Dylan Holloway and Matthew Kessel also scored for St. Louis.

SHARK 2, WILD 1, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Collin Graf scored 2:41 into overtime and surging San Jose came back to beat Minnesota.

Macklin Celebrini fed Graf the puck in the middle near the goal mouth. Graf deked Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, leaving an open net to put away the winner for just his second goal of the season.

Will Smith had his seventh goal of the season and Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves in goal for San Jose, which has won four in a row and has points in seven straight. Celebrini had two assists in the game and has three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak.

Matt Boldy had a second-period, power-play goal for Minnesota, which had won two in a row and four of five since losing five straight to end October. Gustavsson stopped 16 shots.

AVALANCHE 4, DUCKS 1

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal of the season, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Colorado beat Anaheim in a matchup of the Western Conference’s points leaders.

Landeskog’s second-period goal, which gave Colorado a 2-1 lead, was his first in the regular season since March 5, 2022. The 32-year-old left wing had missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, as well as the 2024-25 regular season, after undergoing a series of knee surgeries. After the goal, the home crowd serenaded him with chants of “Landy.”

Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 of the 36 Anaheim shots he faced for his NHL-leading 10th win of the season. It was the seventh time in 14 starts this season that Wedgewood has allowed one or fewer goals.

Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas and Parker Kelly also scored for Colorado, with Lehkonen’s goal coming just 28 seconds into the first period. MacKinnon’s three assists gave him 32 points for the season, the most in the NHL.

The loss snapped the Ducks’ seven-game win streak. With the win, the Avalanche are 6-0-1 in their past seven games and improved to 16-1-2 in their past 19 meetings against the Ducks.

JETS 5, CANUCKS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat Vancouver.

Alex Iafallo added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Jets in his 600th regular-season game. Jonathan Toews, Nino Niederreiter and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots to help the Jets snap a three-game skid.

Vancouver got first-period goals from Kiefer Sherwood and Jake DeBrusk before Brock Boeser scored with 90 seconds left in the game. Quinn Hughes had three assists and Elias Pettersson added two.

Thatcher Demko made his first start since Nov. 3 and gave up three goals on eight shots in the first period before leaving with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by Kevin Lankinen to start the second and the Finnish netminder made 20 saves in Vancouver’s second consecutive loss.

Just 15 seconds after Morrissey tied the score, Adam Lowry tossed a puck on net and Niederreiter deflected it in to give the Jets a 3-2 lead at 14:53 of the first.

BLUE JACKETS 2, KRAKEN 1, SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the winning goal in a shootout and Columbus beat Seattle.

Kirill Marchenko also converted in the shootout as the Blue Jackets snapped their four-game losing streak in the finale of a five-game trip.

Adam Fantilli tied it for Columbus on a power-play goal late in the second period, assisted by Marchenko. Jet Greaves made his second consecutive start, following Monday’s loss to Edmonton. He had 22 saves and earned his first shootout win, stopping three of four attempts.

Ryan Winterton scored in the first period for the Kraken. Matt Murray stopped 33 shots in place of injured goalie Joey Daccord, allowing only a 5-on-3 goal.

