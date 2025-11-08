Panthers visit the Sharks after Marchand’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (7-6-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-6-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Saturday,…

Florida Panthers (7-6-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-6-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -256, Sharks +206; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the San Jose Sharks after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose is 6-6-3 overall and 3-3-3 in home games. The Sharks have a -4 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 54 allowed.

Florida is 7-6-1 overall and 2-5-0 on the road. The Panthers are 3– in games decided by a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals with five assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Anton Lundell has four goals and six assists for the Panthers. Matthew Samoskevich has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, five penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

