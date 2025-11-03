Panthers visit the Ducks after shootout win

Florida Panthers (6-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-3-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (6-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Florida Panthers after the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout.

Anaheim is 7-3-1 overall and 3-1-0 at home. The Ducks have gone 6-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida has a 6-5-1 record overall and a 1-4-0 record on the road. The Panthers have allowed 33 goals while scoring 30 for a -3 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

