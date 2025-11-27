Panthers host the Flames in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (8-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-10-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m.…

Calgary Flames (8-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-10-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the Calgary Flames will play in a non-conference matchup.

Florida has an 8-4-1 record in home games and a 12-10-1 record overall. The Panthers have a 5– record in games decided by one goal.

Calgary is 8-14-3 overall and 4-10-1 on the road. The Flames have a 2-8-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 14 goals and 12 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Blake Coleman has eight goals and two assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.