Panarin leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist to reach 200 career points, and Noah Laba and Will Cuylle also scored for New York, which has won seven straight against Detroit. Mika Zibanejad had two assists and Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots to help the Rangers improve to 7-1-1 on the road.

Panarin has 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 career games against Detroit.

J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings, who saw their five-game home winning streak snapped. Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane returned to action after a nine-game absence due to an upper body injury.

Laba scored during a scramble in front of the net at 4:52 of the second period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Panarin extended the lead at 7:29 of the third, beating Talbot on his glove side. Lafreniere got behind Detroit’s defense and scored less than a minute later to give the Rangers a three-goal lead.

WILD 5, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota beat the New York Islanders.

Vinnie Hinostraza, Danila Yurov, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi also scored for Minnesota in its third win in four games. Jesper Wallstedt finished with 25 saves.

Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders and David Rittich had 21 saves as New York lost its second straight and snapped a three-game point streak (2-0-1).

Kaprizov scored on a give-and-go with Mats Zuccarello to push the Wild’s lead to 5-2 at 8:33 of the third period. It was Kaprizov’s ninth goal of the season.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Islanders got on the board at 4:38 of the second as Heineman got a pass from Bo Horvat in the right circle and beat Wallstedt for his sixth.

Faber restored the Wild’s two-goal lead 1:18 later as he got the puck in the high slot after Matt Boldy’s wraparound try and put it past Rittich.

Rossi pushed the lead to 4-1 as he skated in on Rittich and beat him into the top right corner at 9:05.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLAMES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and three assists, Spencer Knight stopped 33 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Chicago beat Calgary.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and Andre Burakovsky also had a goal for Chicago, which won its second straight after losing three in a row. Knight had his sixth career shutout.

Dustin Wolf had 23 saves for Calgary, which was coming off a season-high five-goal outburst in a win over Columbus on Wednesday.

The Flames, held to fewer than two goals goals for the sixth time, are the league’s lowest-scoring team at 2.19 goals per game. They also sit last in the NHL’s overall standings.

On the heels of his third-period hat-trick on Wednesday in Vancouver, Bertuzzi’s opening goal with 7:28 remaining in the first gave him four goals in two periods.

The score remained 1-0 until Chicago put the game away with a three-goal third.

SHARKS 2, JETS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and San Jose beat Winnipeg.

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist to move into the NHL scoring lead, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for his third win in four starts. The Sharks extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots. The Jets have lost two straight.

On a scramble in front of the net, Hellebuyck stopped Celebrini’s attempt from the left side of the net. However, the puck sat in front of the line behind him, and Smith tapped it in from the right side with 4:21 remaining.

Celebrini’s assist was his league-high 23rd point (nine goals, 14 assists) of the season.

The Sharks outshot the Jets 11-9 in a scoreless second period with no penalties.

