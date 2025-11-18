Pakistan’s Babar fined 10% of match fee for breaking own stumps

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Star batter Babar Azam has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaking his own…

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Star batter Babar Azam has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaking his own stumps during Pakistan’s clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the recent home one-day international series.

Babar hit the stumps in frustration after he was clean bowled by Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay for 34 in the third ODI on Sunday. Pakistan won by six wickets and completed a 3-0 whitewash.

He admitted to the offense.

Babar scored 165 runs in the series and equaled Saeed Anwar’s Pakistan record of 20 centuries in ODIs. It was Babar’s first international hundred in any format since an Asia Cup game against Nepal in August 2023.

