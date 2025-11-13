Pakistan fined 20% of match fee for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan was fined 20% of its match fees for a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka after…

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan was fined 20% of its match fees for a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka after winning their first one-day international.

Match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the sanction on Thursday after Pakistan was found four overs short of the target on Tuesday after time allowances were considered.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded guilty to the offense, the ICC said.

Pakistan won by six runs to open the three-match series.

Sri Lanka players wanted to leave the country after a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside a court in Islamabad, hours before the first ODI in nearby Rawalpindi. However, Sri Lanka Cricket directed the team to finish the series after it was reassured of security by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The remaining two games were rescheduled for Friday and Sunday.

