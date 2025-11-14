Pageau scores short-handed goal in OT as Islanders beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a short-handed goal at 3:02 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a short-handed goal at 3:02 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Emil Heineman also scored for New York. Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots as the Islanders improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Shea Theodore, Thomas Hertl and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, which lost its fourth straight (0-2-2) and seventh in its last nine (2-4-3). Akira Schmid finished with 20 saves.

On a delayed penalty for too many men on the Islanders, Sorokin denied a driving attempt by Jack Eichel, and Hertl’s try on the rebound went off the crossbar.

After the penalty was called, Pageau got the puck after a draw in the Islanders’ zone, skated up the ice and fired a shot past Schmid from the right circle for the win.

Barzal tied it 3-3 with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Schaefer with 2:37 remaining.

The Golden Knights had taken the lead with three straight goals after falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

Theodore got the Golden Knights on the board with 1:04 left in the second. Theodore cut through several players, went in on Sorokin and sent the puck as he fell down. Sorokin appeared to deny the attempt but Theodore’s loose stick pushed the puck across the line.

Hertl tied it at 8:23 of the third as he scored on the rebound of Jack Eichel’s shot during a delayed penalty.

Smith put the Golden Knights ahead 2:22 later, scoring from the right side on a sharp angle near the goal line.

Heineman gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 5:57 left in the first as he scored from the top of the right circle.

Schaefer doubled the lead with a power-play goal on a long shot from the point through traffic with 2:01 to go in the opening period.

Islanders: At Utah on Friday night.

Golden Knights: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

