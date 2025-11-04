Pacific Division opponents meet when Seattle hosts San Jose

San Jose Sharks (4-6-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (6-2-4, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

San Jose Sharks (4-6-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (6-2-4, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken for a matchup within the Pacific Division Wednesday.

Seattle is 6-2-4 overall and 3-0-0 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have conceded 32 goals while scoring 33 for a +1 scoring differential.

San Jose is 4-6-3 overall and 0-1-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have allowed 52 goals while scoring 42 for a -10 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Nyman has scored three goals for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has seven goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

