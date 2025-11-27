Pacific Division foes meet when San Jose hosts Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (10-12-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-10-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Friday,…

Vancouver Canucks (10-12-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-10-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks face the San Jose Sharks in a matchup within the Pacific Division Friday.

San Jose has an 11-10-3 record overall and a 2-3-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a -10 scoring differential, with 67 total goals scored and 77 conceded.

Vancouver has a 3-2-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 10-12-2 record overall. The Canucks are 3-5-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philipp Kurashev has scored six goals with six assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has two goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Drew O’Connor has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

