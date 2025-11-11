Pacers guard T.J. McConnell available to make his season debut against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell was available to make his season debut against the Utah…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell was available to make his season debut against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, giving an injury-ravaged team a much-needed boost.

McConnell missed the first 10 games after straining his left hamstring in the preseason. The 11-year veteran averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 assists last season.

Coming off a run to the NBA Finals, the Pacers were 1-9 heading into Tuesday’s game. Two-time All-Star Tyrese Halliburton could miss the entire season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the Game 7 loss to Oklahoma City in the title series, and forward Obi Toppin is out at least three months due to a stress fracture in his right foot. ___

