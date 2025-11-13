Pac-12 signs another TV deal, this time with USA Sports

The Pac-12 has found another media partner in USA Sports, which announced Thursday it will televise 22 football games, 50…

The Pac-12 has found another media partner in USA Sports, which announced Thursday it will televise 22 football games, 50 men’s basketball games and up to 10 women’s basketball games beginning next year.

The conference, which lost all but two of its programs in the latest surge of realignment, will be back to nine teams for 2026-27.

USA Network is among a handful of properties being spun off from Comcast/NBC to become a new company called Versant. The new company created USA Sports, which encompasses all sports programming on USA Network, The Golf Channel and CNBC.

The Pac-12 deal is the first media-rights partnership for the new USA Sports entity. In addition to the 22 games on USA, Pac-12 football games will be carried on The CW, CBS Sports Network and CBS.

USA Sports will also carry the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament up to the championship game, which will be carried by CBS.

The games on USA Sports will be produced by the Pac-12’s broadcast production arm, Pac-12 Enterprises. The deal with USA runs through 2030-31.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.