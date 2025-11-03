Oviedo play out dull stalemate with fellow struggler Osasuna

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — Real Oviedo and Osasuna drew 0-0 in a dull La Liga match on Monday. The result…

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — Real Oviedo and Osasuna drew 0-0 in a dull La Liga match on Monday.

The result was Oviedo’s fifth game without a win and capped a dreadful week that also saw it knocked out of the Spanish Cup by third-tier Ourense.

A crowd of almost 24,000 saw a poor game representative of both sides’ insipid seasons.

The point at least lifted Oviedo out of joint last place.

Osasuna, meanwhile, was 15th. It had lost all five of its previous away games.

