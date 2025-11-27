Ottawa visits St. Louis after shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (12-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-10-7, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Friday, 4…

Ottawa Senators (12-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-10-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Ottawa Senators after the Senators defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout.

St. Louis has a 3-5-4 record at home and a 7-10-7 record overall. The Blues have a -23 scoring differential, with 63 total goals scored and 86 allowed.

Ottawa has gone 6-4-2 on the road and 12-7-4 overall. The Senators have gone 1-4-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Holloway has six goals and five assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Shane Pinto has 11 goals and six assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-2-5, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, two penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

