Ostlund scores twice as Sabres top Oilers 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie center Noah Ostlund scored twice for his first multigoal game in the NHL, and the…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie center Noah Ostlund scored twice for his first multigoal game in the NHL, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Monday night.

A first-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2022, Ostlund gave them a 1-0 lead late in the first period and then put away the game with his second goal of the night midway through the third.

Bowen Byram, Beck Malenstyn and Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, which has won two straight after an 0-4-1 skid. Rookie goalie Colten Ellis made 32 saves.

Jack Roslovic scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner stopped 23 shots. The Oilers have lost two of three and are 2-2-0 on their eight-game trip.

Ostlund’s power-play goal at 19:03 of the first period opened the scoring.

Roslovic tied it when he extended his point streak to five games with his fourth goal in that span and seventh of the season at 4:29 of the second.

Buffalo took a 3-1 lead with two goals in 1:02 during the second period. Byram’s goal at 8:41 gave the Sabres a 2-1 advantage, and Malenstyn made it 3-1 at 9:43. Byram’s goal extended his point streak to four games.

Ostlund’s second goal came on a shot through a screen by Malenstyn at 7:55 of the third. Thompson added an empty-net goal at 17:37 to make it 5-1.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had two assists and has four in two games since returning from a leave of absence.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was held without a point for the fourth time this season.

Up next

Oilers: Play at Washington on Wednesday.

Sabres: Continue a four-game homestand Wednesday against Calgary.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.