Orlando faces Boston on 3-game win streak

Orlando Magic (10-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Magic take on Boston.

The Celtics are 5-6 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Celtics allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 9 the Celtics won 111-107 led by 27 points from Jaylen Brown, while Paolo Banchero scored 28 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Franz Wagner is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

