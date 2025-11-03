Orlando faces Atlanta for conference matchup

Orlando Magic (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Tuesday, 8…

Orlando Magic (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Orlando face off on Tuesday.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game last season, 18.0 on free throws and 40.5 from 3-point range.

Orlando went 41-41 overall and 12-4 in Southeast Division games during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 8.9 steals, 6.0 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Magic 111-107 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points, and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (knee), Keaton Wallace: day to day (illness).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

