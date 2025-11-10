Orlando and Portland meet in non-conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida;…

Portland Trail Blazers (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -2.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando takes on Portland in non-conference play.

Orlando went 41-41 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 33.6 from 3-point range.

Portland finished 36-46 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

