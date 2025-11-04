Olivia Moultrie signs extension with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns through 2029

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have signed midfielder Olivia Moultrie to a contract extension that will keep her…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have signed midfielder Olivia Moultrie to a contract extension that will keep her with the National Women’s Soccer League team through 2029.

The 20-year-old, who was U.S. Soccer’s Young Player of the Year in 2023, has also made 10 appearances with the national team, recently scoring a pair of goals in a 3-1 victory over Portugal.

Moultrie signed with the Thorns in 2021 at 15 after filing a lawsuit against the NWSL that challenged a rule prohibiting players under 18. At the time, she was the youngest player in the league.

Moultrie has appeared in 95 NWSL matches with the Thorns, including 65 starts, scoring 18 goals with 11 assists.

“From day one, this organization has believed in me and supported my development in ways I’ll always be grateful for,” Moultrie said in a statement. “I grew up in this league wearing Thorns colors and that’s shaped me and my expectations.”

Moultrie leads the Thorns with eight goals this season and has appeared in 26 games with 24 starts. Portland finished third in the league standings and made the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

The Thorns, who won league championships in 2013, 2017 and 2022, will host the San Diego Wave in a quarterfinal match on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to extend Olivia as a Thorn for the foreseeable future. We have seen her playing arc see tremendous growth over the course of her development in Portland. Her on-field capabilities, her sheer competitiveness, and the maturity off the pitch has established her as one of our nation’s brightest young stars,” said Jeff Agoos, Portland’s president and general manager.

Moultrie was also awarded the 2025 Supporters Player of the Year by the Rose City Riveters, Portland’s supporters group.

