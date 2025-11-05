Oklahoma City takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight road win

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) Portland,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Portland aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Trail Blazers allowed opponents to score 113.9 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Oklahoma City finished 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 26.9 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

