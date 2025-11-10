Oklahoma City takes on Golden State, aims for 5th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

Golden State Warriors (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Golden State trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall, 39-13 in Western Conference action and 36-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 120.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.6 last season.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors shot 45.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: out (thigh), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (illness), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee).

