Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-6-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers face the Seattle Kraken in Pacific Division action on Saturday.

Seattle is 11-6-6 overall and 4-1-0 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 10-0-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton is 10-10-5 overall with a 1-1-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have conceded 93 goals while scoring 77 for a -16 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won the previous matchup 3-2. Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and seven assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

