Oilers take on the Blues following overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (6-4-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the St. Louis Blues after the Oilers took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime.

St. Louis has a 1-4-2 record in home games and a 3-7-2 record overall. The Blues have a 1-3-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton has a 2-4-1 record on the road and a 6-4-3 record overall. The Oilers have allowed 40 goals while scoring 41 for a +1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pius Suter has four goals and three assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and eight assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

