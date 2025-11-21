Oilers bring losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Edmonton Oilers (9-9-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (11-8-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (9-9-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (11-8-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to break a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Florida Panthers.

Florida has an 11-8-1 record overall and an 8-2-1 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 9-2-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton is 9-9-5 overall and 4-8-3 in road games. The Oilers have a -14 scoring differential, with 68 total goals scored and 82 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Rodrigues has scored five goals with five assists for the Panthers. Brad Marchand has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 14 goals and 13 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.